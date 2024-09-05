Illinois Wants To Avoid Repeat Of Last Year's Slow Start At No. 19 Kansas
Illinois linebacker Dylan Rosiek knows what the Illini is up against Kansas Saturday.
He expects the team to avoid another slow start by playing better in the first half.
"We can't get down by three touchdowns early," Rosiek said. "That will be big, just starting fast."
Last year, the Fighting Illini lost to the Jayhawks 34-23 in Lawrence, Kan. A poor start led to them trailing 28-3 at halftime. They managed a second-half comeback by scoring 16 points.
It was too late, but Rosiek recalls how the team found a renewed desire to compete.
"Toward the end of the game, I guess we woke up and decided we wanted to play.," he said.
The loss was especially disappointing because the Illini know the outcome could have been different with a better opening. Rosiek realizes they put themselves in the position at the outset.
The Illini have more than enough motivation. They are playing in front of a sellout crowd for the first time since 2016. This could also build momentum if they can knock off a ranked opponent. The Illini have lost five straight against ranked teams, their last victory coming against No. 20 Minnesota in 2021.
So the hope is a different feeling at the end of the rematch.
"A lot of anger across the team, a lot of disappointment," Rosiek said of last year's loss. "Not angry toward the outcome but how we played and how things played out."
