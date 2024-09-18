Illinois Wants WR Hank Beatty Contributing In Multiple Areas
The Illinois Fighting Illini have expectations for junior wide receiver Hank Beatty to excel on offense and special teams.
During spring ball, coach Brett Bielema anticipated Beatty being the starting punt returner after he showcased his versatility during his freshman season. He came in as a punt returner to replaced Isaiah Williams after he sustained an injury.
Beatty finished with 25 receiving yards and two return yards. The next year he finished with 65 receiving yards and six return yards.
However, Beatty was replaced after some preseason struggles.
"I thought going into last spring to this fall that Hank was going to be our starting punt returner," he said. "He would be the first to tell you he had some issues leading up to that week."
Beatty lost his job to sophomore defensive back Mac Resetich. In the first game of the season against Eastern Illinois, Resetich fumbled the ball. He repeated the same mistake against Kansas.
Bielema put Beatty to switch things up. During the game against Central Michigan, Beatty had a 28 yard punt return. He also caught one pass for 13 yards.
The Illini are now hoping Beatty can become the player they saw when recruiting him out of Rochester High School in the Springfield area. He was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021 after being a standout at quarterback, receiver and running back.
"I was really excited to get him involved into the offense," Bielema said. "Hank's just super intelligent. What he did at Rochester has been just waiting to be done here again."
