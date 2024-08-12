Illinois Will Play Four Teams In AP Top 25 Rankings This Fall
The Illinois Fighting Illini have a hefty football schedule ahead of them.
They face four teams ranked in the AP Top 25 teams, including two ranked in the top 10. The rankings were released Monday.
The four teams are No. 3 Oregon, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan, and No. 22 Kansas. They lost to two out of the four teams last year.
On Sept. 7 they take on Kansas at home during Family Weekend. The Fighting Illini are tied 3-3 with the Jayhawks in the all-time series. A year ago, the Illini were defeated 34-23.
One of their first Big Ten challenges comes on Sept. 28 when they hit the road to take on Penn State. The Fighting Illini have a 6-21 record against the Nittany Lions. They lost last year 30-13.
In what is expected to be their most high profile game of the year, the Fighting Illini will be decked out in 1920 Red Grange styled uniforms as they play the defending champion Michigan Wolverines for the Memorial Stadium Rededication Game on Oct. 19.
Illinois plays the Wolverines for the first time since 2022, when it almost came away with a victory 19-17.
Finally, they will take a chance against the Oregon Ducks on Oct. 26 on the road. This marks the first time both schools meet as official members of the Big Ten conference. The last time they played was on Sept. 9, 1995, with Oregon winning 34-31.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
