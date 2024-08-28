Illinois WR Zakhari Franklin Progressing During Reunion With Offensive Coordinator
Illinois receiver Zakhari Franklin is learning some new ways while also having a familiar presence around in offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Franklin and Lunney Jr. were together at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) during the 2020-2021 season when Lunney Jr. was the offensive coordinator. Franklin had 130 receptions, 19 touchdowns, and 1,721 receiving yards over a two-year period.
According to Illinois wide receiver coach Justin Stepp, Franklin is getting back into the fold while learning the offensive scheme.
"Probably just getting himself back familiar with the offense," Stepp said. "He had been away from coach Lunney for several years so just the little nuisances that we've started to do here."
As Illinois takes on Eastern Illinois University in the season opener on Thursday, Franklin begins the season healthy after sustaining an injury during fall camp at Ole Miss last year.
In addition, Franklin is taking on a leadership role for the younger wide receivers. Stepp says he is soft spoken, but unafraid to show his teammates the way.
"Just watching how he is with the guys," he said. "He's a quiet kid by nature but in our room, you'd never guess that. He does a really good job of helping the young guys and encouraging the guys. He's done a really good job of diving into that room."
