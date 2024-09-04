Kaden Feagin-Aidan Laughery RB Combo Should Keep Illini Opponents Guessing
Illinois running backs Kaden Feagin and Aidan Laughery are effective as individuals.
The hope is they are even more dynamic when paired in the backfield together.
They were the biggest contributors in the running game in the season opening victory over Eastern Illinois last Thursday. They accounted for 25 percent of the Illini's 244 yards
Feagin ran for 108 yards and a touchdown while Laughery had 79 yards on 10 carries.
The fact Feagin and Laughery are different type of backs gives the Fighting Illini an advantage in terms of confusing the opposing defense, Feagin provides the power. Laughery is speedy, making him a breakaway threat.
"It definitely keeps the defense guessing," Feagin said. "I feel like it adds to our offense, keeps the defense on their toes."
Off the field, both have more in common aside from their positions.
They are sophomores who come from the same area. Feagin grew up in Atwood, Ill., whereas Laughery grew up about a half hour away in Gibson City.
Feagin is excited to be on the same field with Laughery as their presence has generated enthusiasm from their hometown fans.
"It's just cool being out there with him," he said. "We're representing our hometowns. We're like 30 minutes down the road . All the fans and everything from our town are here."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
