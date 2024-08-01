Luke Altmyer Is Serious About Proving He Is Fastest Illini Quarterback On EA Sports `25
Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer is invested in the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game.
So much he plays on a weekly basis.
"As you guys can imagine, seeing yourself on a game is incredible," Altmyer said. "I'm trying to boost that rating week by week."
His overall rating stands at 81, which is the sixth highest on the Fighting Illini. He is ranked 77th in speed and 58th in strength.
While acknowledging the numbers, Altmyer is confident he will work his way up.
"It's too low," Altmyer said. "I'm not worried about it."
He is especially eager to prove the game wrong when it comes to the Illini's fastest quarterback.
"The one thing I was worried about is the speed," Altmyer said. "We have two quarterbacks in the room who are faster than me on the game and that's just not true. To be that low, it's a shame. It's bad."
Backups Trey Petty and Cal Swanson both have higher speed ratings. Swanson has a rating of 90, which put him 10th on the website The Gamer's list of the fastest quarterbacks. Petty has a rating of 85.
It is bound to be quite the battle to see which quarterback will cement their status as the fastest. Altymer is not going out without a fight, whether in person or virtually.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
