National Insider Doesn't Love Illinois Football's 2024 Season Outlook
Despite Illinois football being one game short of a bowl berth in 2023, Fox Sports' R.J. Young does not see Bret Bielema's team as a formidable contender in the new, 18-team Big Ten conference.
Ahead of the 2024 season opener against Eastern Illinois Thursday, Aug. 29 (9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT) on Big Ten Network, Young ranked the Illini 87th out of 134 FBS teams and 16th in the conference. They were just slightly ahead of Purdue (88), the lone Big Ten team near the bottom of the list. For context, UCLA, who also joined the Big Ten along with Oregon, USC and Washington, is ranked 74th despite lower expectations out West.
Young's criteria for ranking teams is simple – how well have they recruited? Did they make a bowl game the previous season? Are there any notable returning starters, and, most importantly, how have they done in the transfer portal.
Although Illinois avoids Ohio State, USC and Washington, it plays at highly-ranked Oregon and plays host to defending champion Michigan.
Coupled with those factors, Young said Illinois enjoying long-term success is easier said than done. Despite Illinois' all-in intention with running the football, there are few programs that can have success year after year.
Although Illinois has done some good things in the last few years, it has yet to capture its 20th-century magic that made it a strong program.
The question still remains whether Bielema, who enters his fourth season as coach, is the right person to lead them back on the road to consistency.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99
