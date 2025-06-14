Illinois Baseball Hires New Pitching Coach Dillon Napoleon
Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb introduced Dillon Napoleon as the program's new pitching on Friday. Napoleon was an assistant coach at Western Kentucky the past three seasons and will fill the void left by Mark Allen, who tragically passed away in February.
It has been a rough stretch for Illinois' pitching. The Illini have failed to post a team ERA under 5.00 in each of the past five seasons, but Napoleon has the track record to seemingly give the program a chance to break that trend.
Napoleon was named the 2025 Conference USA Assistant Coach of the Year after leading one of the top pitching staffs in C-USA over the past three seasons. The Hilltoppers ranked near the top in every major category, and posted a 3.50 ERA in 2025 – which not only led C-USA by more than a run but was the also the fourth-lowest mark in the nation.
Napoleon had four pitchers selected in the MLB Draft and one free-agent signee during his stretch at WKU. He has also served as an assistant coach at Iowa Western Community College, Northwestern and Berry College.