Illinois' Max Herendeen Finishes Strong, Alum Nick Hardy Makes Cut at 3M Open
Illinois junior-to-be Max Herendeen was one of three amateurs – including Michael La Sasso and Preston Stout – participating in the PGA Tour's 3M Open this week, and even the most optimistic projections would have included the new kids taking their lumps.
And so it was when Herendeen missed the cut going into the weekend, wrapping his two-day showing with a 3-under 72-67-139. Yet the fact that he fell just two strokes short of the cut after roaring back from a humbling opening round with a 4-under on Friday gave him something concrete to build on.
Herendeen got off to a slow start on Friday after bogeying two of the first five holes but finished the front nine with momentum after scoring birdies on three of his last four holes. Herendeen opened the back nine with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12 before bogeying 13. He then birdied two of his final three holes to finish the day.
As far as PGA debuts go, Herendeen performed well. And he wasn't the only Illini golfer participating at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Illinois alum Nick Hardy slipped into the weekend, just making the cut with a 1-under 70 on Friday that left him tied with La Sasso and 12 others at 5-under after two rounds.
Thorbjørn Olesen currently sits atop the leaderboard with a two-day 14-under score. Hardy, who is scheduled to tee off at 8:46 a.m. CT on Saturday, will need a strong third-round performance to work his way back into the top 20 and have a chance to finish high on the leaderboard going into Sunday's final round.