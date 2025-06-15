U.S. Open Day 3 Recap: Illinois Alum Thomas Detry Still in Contention
The 125th U.S. Open rolled into Moving Day on Saturday at Oakmont Country Club, and Thomas Detry was the lone representative for Illinois. After two strong rounds put him inside the top 10, Detry returned to the course looking to climb further up the leaderboard and stay in contention for his first major title.
But like many in the field, Detry found Oakmont in a punishing mood on Saturday. The Belgian carded a 73 (3-over) in Round 3, bringing his total to 5-over for the tournament. Although not the round he hoped for, Detry still sits inside the top 25 – tied for 21st heading into Sunday – and within reach of a strong finish, in what has been a grueling week-long test of golf.
Detry got off to a promising start with a birdie on his second hole, but his momentum quickly stalled after a double bogey on the third and a bogey on the par-5 fourth. He regrouped on the back nine, picking up a birdie on the 12th to steady himself, though a bogey on 15 cost him another stroke.
Despite a wobbly round, Detry once again displayed the composure that has marked his breakout season, steering clear of big mistakes and staying in the mix on a day when Oakmont pushed the entire field to the limit. With one round to play, he remains ahead of proven contenders like Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.
As Sunday approaches, Detry remains Illinois’ last man standing. Although the leaders have pulled away slightly (Sam Burns is the 54-hole leader at 4-under), a solid final day could still secure a top-10 finish – and further cement the Illinois alum's place among the rising talents in professional golf.