U.S. Women's Volleyball Rests Jordyn Poulter, Drops Final Prelim Match
Team USA volleyball simply can't lose – at least, it seems impossible with former Illini star Jordyn Poulter at setter. But when she doesn't play, it has been a whole different story.
The Americans clinched a spot in the VNL Finals in Poland on Saturday after beating Canada in five sets, but on Sunday they elected not to play their starters against China. It probably cost them a win. Team USA won the first two sets comfortably before dropping the next three to finish eighth out of 18 teams in preliminary play.
The Americans finished preliminary play 7-5 overall, but they are 4-0 with Poulter as the team's starting setter. And if Team USA has any chance of making a deep run 10 days from now in the VNL Finals, it needs Poulter, along with the rest of its starters, to play at the top of their game.
Moreover, the U.S. has a brutal first-round matchup against top-seeded Italy. The Italians are a perfect 12-0 and won eight of their matches via sweep. Team USA at full strength is good, but taking down Italy is going to be tough even with Poulter and the rest of the usual starters plugged in.
The VNL Finals in Poland begin on July 23. Quarterfinals play can be viewed on VBTV, Big Ten Network and CBS Sports Network.