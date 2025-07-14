Illini now

U.S. Women's Volleyball Rests Jordyn Poulter, Drops Final Prelim Match

Team USA volleyball saw its five-match winning streak come to an end on Sunday against China after electing to rest its starters

Jared Shlensky

Jul 31, 2024; Paris, France; United States setter Jordyn Poulter (2) serves against Serbia in a pool A match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images
Team USA volleyball simply can't lose – at least, it seems impossible with former Illini star Jordyn Poulter at setter. But when she doesn't play, it has been a whole different story.

The Americans clinched a spot in the VNL Finals in Poland on Saturday after beating Canada in five sets, but on Sunday they elected not to play their starters against China. It probably cost them a win. Team USA won the first two sets comfortably before dropping the next three to finish eighth out of 18 teams in preliminary play.

The Americans finished preliminary play 7-5 overall, but they are 4-0 with Poulter as the team's starting setter. And if Team USA has any chance of making a deep run 10 days from now in the VNL Finals, it needs Poulter, along with the rest of its starters, to play at the top of their game.

Moreover, the U.S. has a brutal first-round matchup against top-seeded Italy. The Italians are a perfect 12-0 and won eight of their matches via sweep. Team USA at full strength is good, but taking down Italy is going to be tough even with Poulter and the rest of the usual starters plugged in.

The VNL Finals in Poland begin on July 23. Quarterfinals play can be viewed on VBTV, Big Ten Network and CBS Sports Network.

Published
Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

