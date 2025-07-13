Illini now

USA Women's Volleyball Still Undefeated in VNL With Former Illini Jordyn Poulter

Former Illinois setter Poulter boosted Team USA into the Volleyball Nations League finals with a win over Canada on Saturday

Jared Shlensky

Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; United States setter Jordyn Poulter (2) in action against Italy in the women's volleyball gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; United States setter Jordyn Poulter (2) in action against Italy in the women's volleyball gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The U.S. women's national volleyball team's win over Canada on Saturday was far from pretty, but it was good enough to help the Americans clinch a spot in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) finals in Poland at the end of this month. And once again, former Illinois setter and Team USA captain Jordyn Poulter played a pivotal role.

Poulter finished with a match-high 63 successful sets, six digs and 12 service points in the win. Team USA took the first set 26-24 before dropping the next two. The Americans then won the fourth set 25-21 before winning the fifth 19-17 in extra time.

There's a clear trend here: Team USA is still unbeaten with Poulter in the lineup. The Americans, 7-4 overall in tournament play and winners of five straight matches, are also seventh out of 18 teams in the preliminary phase and have a chance to further improve their position Sunday against China in their final preliminary match.

Team USA is obviously clicking as a group, but Poulter, a former three-time All-American and four-time gold medal winner, deserves a lot of credit. Her setting and veteran presence has had an immediate impact, and she'll be a significant factor if the Americans are to make a deep run in the finals.

Match play between USA and China is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT and can be viewed on VBTV, Big Ten Network and/or CBS Sports Network.

