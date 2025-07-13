USA Women's Volleyball Still Undefeated in VNL With Former Illini Jordyn Poulter
The U.S. women's national volleyball team's win over Canada on Saturday was far from pretty, but it was good enough to help the Americans clinch a spot in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) finals in Poland at the end of this month. And once again, former Illinois setter and Team USA captain Jordyn Poulter played a pivotal role.
Poulter finished with a match-high 63 successful sets, six digs and 12 service points in the win. Team USA took the first set 26-24 before dropping the next two. The Americans then won the fourth set 25-21 before winning the fifth 19-17 in extra time.
There's a clear trend here: Team USA is still unbeaten with Poulter in the lineup. The Americans, 7-4 overall in tournament play and winners of five straight matches, are also seventh out of 18 teams in the preliminary phase and have a chance to further improve their position Sunday against China in their final preliminary match.
Team USA is obviously clicking as a group, but Poulter, a former three-time All-American and four-time gold medal winner, deserves a lot of credit. Her setting and veteran presence has had an immediate impact, and she'll be a significant factor if the Americans are to make a deep run in the finals.
Match play between USA and China is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT and can be viewed on VBTV, Big Ten Network and/or CBS Sports Network.