Illinois Track and Field Athlete Breaks 17-Year-Old Record at Florida Relays
Illinois women’s track and field opened the 2025 season as the No. 1 program in the country for the second straight year in January. The Illini have become accustomed to their jumpers leading the way.
But on Saturday at the Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida, the action for Illinois was in the pit as senior thrower Abria Smith eclipsed a 17-year-old school record in the shot put with a throw of 17.58 meters (57 feet, 8¼ inches).
The previous record – 17.03 meters (55 feet, 10½ inches) – was set by former Illini and Olympic medalist Aja Evans in 2008. Although Smith’s record-breaking throw left her short of first place in Gainesville (she finished second), her performance was a reminder of the program’s all-around quality.
Smith’s mark now ranks as the seventh-longest collegiate throw in the U.S. for the 2025 season, perhaps signaling her emergence as one of the nation’s best.
That Smith topped the previous best of Evans, a three-time Big Ten champion shot putter, made it all the more impressive. (Evans, interestingly, went on to win Olympic bronze not in track but in the two-woman bobsleigh at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games).
Smith now becomes one to watch herself as the 2025 outdoor track and field campaign marches on. Having broken one record already, the only question for her now is, How much farther can she go?