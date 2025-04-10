Illinois Track and Field Athlete Breaks 17-Year-Old Record at Florida Relays

Abria takes down the 17-year-old shot put school record in her second-place finish, 17.58m (57-8 1/4)!



The previous record was set by Olympic Medalist Aja Evans in 2008, 17.03m (55-10 1/2). Smith's mark also ranks as the seventh best in the nation for 2025. #WhyNotILL pic.twitter.com/ecYikavY58