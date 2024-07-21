Potential Illinois Hoops Recruit Transfers To Elite High School Academy
Five-star shooting guard Jasper Johnson is making some big moves heading into his senior season.
Johnson, one of the top recruits for the class of 2025, has officially enrolled in the prestigious Overtime Elite Academy in Atlanta according to Joe Tipton of On3.com
Overtime Elite is a basketball league for players 16-20 that creates a pathway to the pros. Johnson is anticipated as a future NBA lottery pick.
At the same time, he is being recruited by the likes of Kentucky, Alabama, North Carolina, and Illinois.
He visited Illinois last month.
According to on3.com, there is a two percent prediction Johnson chooses Illinois compared to 75.5 percent for Kentucky. Last month, however, the Illini did best the Wildcats for phenom Will Riley.
Johnson expects to make a college decision soon.
He is coming off helping the USA U18 National team to the gold medal at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup. In addition, he averaged 14.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while playing on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer.
Illini coach Brad Underwood has made it a point to stack his roster with overwhelming talent. In a way, he is not only planning for this year, but for the future.
If they can pull off the miracle in snatching Johnson for next year, it would be monumental.
It is now all in Johnson's hands with everyone waiting with anticipation, especially Illinois.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
