Prominent Wide Receiver Named As One Of Six Illini Football Captains
Illinois coach Bret Bielema had determined the six captains that will star for the football program this season.
Three offensive and three defensive players, including some perennial fan favorites who hope to make an immediate impact, are part of the group. Most notably, speedster wideout Pat Bryant attempts to build off last season that saw him live up to his true potential when he was recruited as part of the 2021 class.
Bryant is a preseason All-Big Ten third-team selection by college football insider Phill Steele, securing seven touchdown receptions and ranking fourth in the Big Ten amongst all active receivers. He is joined by offensive lineman Josh Kreutz and junior tight end Tanner Arkin. Last year Arkin played in all 12 games, starting three, and scored a touchdown in a home loss to Wisconsin.
Outside linebacker Seth Coleman is back for his sixth season at Illinois. He recorded six in-conference sacks a year ago and is poised to add to his already-growing total of 130 tackles and 20.5 TFLs.
Along with Coleman, are linebacker Dylan Rosiek and defensive back Miles Scott, who both are coming off productive seasons. Rosiek had a team-best 82 tackles during his sophomore season, good enough for 14th in the Big Ten. As for Scott, he turned heads with 64 tackles, two interception returns for touchdowns and a fumble recovery.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99
