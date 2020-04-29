IlliniNow
VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesday With Wagner - Hosted by Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner

Matthew Stevens

In this first edition of a weekly video podcast segment called "Wednesdays With Wagner", Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review reporter Joey Wagner hit three topics involving Illinois sports. 

The topics Stevens and Wagner hit on for this debut edition are: 

Illini Signees Adam Miller & Andre Curbelo Among ESPN's 2020 Top 50

Matthew Stevens

Illini AD Josh Whitman ‘Encouraged’ After NCAA announcement on NLI

Matthew Stevens

Illini Headlines - April 29, 2020

Matthew Stevens

New York Giants Sign Illini DE Oluwole Betiku

Illinois pass rusher Oluwole Betiku was among 10 undrafted free agents signed by the New York Giants.

Matthew Stevens

BREAKING: Miami Transfer WR Brian Hightower Verbally Commits To Illini

Matthew Stevens

Wake Forest Guard Chaundee Brown Part of Illini’s “Selective” Transfer Recruiting

Illinois coach Brad Underwood says he can be very selective in transfer portal but Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown is a part of that process.

Matthew Stevens

No Illini Players Taken In 2020 NFL Draft

For the third time in the last six years, the Illinois football program did not have a player drafted into the National Football League.

Matthew Stevens

Betiku Hopes Lack Of Quality Game Film Doesn’t Scare Off NFL Teams

Illinois pass rusher Oluwole Betiku hopes to find a late-round home in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matthew Stevens

2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball Adam Miller Signs With Illini

2020 four-star guard Adam Miller ends all doubt by signing with Illinois six months after giving his verbal commitment to Brad Underwood’s program.

Matthew Stevens

Vegas Casino & DraftKings Project Illini Not To Be Bowl Eligible in 2020

The last time Illini played in bowl games in consecutive seasons with the same head coach was in 1991-92 with Lou Tepper.

Matthew Stevens