VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesday With Wagner - Hosted by Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner
Matthew Stevens
In this first edition of a weekly video podcast segment called "Wednesdays With Wagner", Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review reporter Joey Wagner hit three topics involving Illinois sports.
The topics Stevens and Wagner hit on for this debut edition are:
- Illini football get a verbal commit from fmr. Miami WR Brian Hightower
- Illini basketball still searching for a transfer player; Stevens and Wagner discuss if former Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown could be that missing piece.
- Wagner discovered something interesting Illini sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili is doing on social media and video conferencing to help local athletes during COVID-19 with their workouts.