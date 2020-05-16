SI All-American VIDEO: Illini 2021 QB Commit Samari Collier

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Samari Collier, a three-star signal-caller from DeSoto (Texas) High School, is the first verbal pledge of Illinois’ 2021 class on Dec. 7. Collier, who is 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, is ranked the 26th-best dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class and the 113th-best overall prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.com.

Illini Inquirer.com publisher and editor Jeremy Werner reported Collier’s main recruiting contact on the Illini coaching staff is tight ends coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker. Collier’s only other Division 1 scholarship offer was from New Mexico State.

SI All-American has compiled highlight videos from the Top 1000 players in the 2021 recruiting class and it included clips from Collier's junior year that included completing 164 of 291 passes for 2,641 yards and 33 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. Collier was also the team’s second-leading rusher by finishing with 482 yards on the ground. Collier had three games this season where he tossed five or more touchdowns and three games of 300 yards or more through the air.