JUCO LB/nickel Lavar Gardner Commits to Illinois' 2020 Recruiting Class

Illinois picked up its ninth verbal pledge to the 2020 recruiting class in the form of a junior college transfer.

Linebacker/nickel Lavar Gardner announced Thursday afternoon he was committing to the Illini program. The 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker currently leads Hutchinson Community College with 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

According to 247Sports.com, Gardner, who has been primarily recruited by Illini linebackers coach Miles Smith, plans to take his official campus visit to Champaign-Urbana on Dec. 6-8. Gardner, who also held scholarship offers from Nebraska, Southern Mississippi, Texas State and Massachusetts, was originally signed out of high school, to Football Championship Subdivision program Samford.

Gardner was named the 2017 DeKalb County Player of the Year at Columbia (Ga.) High School, playing both linebacker and safety as he finished his prep career with 137 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

Gardner would likely be expected to provide depth at both linebacker, where Illinois will be losing Dele Harding after this season to graduation, and safety, where the Illini will lose Sydney Green to graduation.

While Illinois has seen a rejuvenation in the current 2019 season with the influx of graduate transfers, Gardner would be only the fifth junior college signee of the Lovie Smith era and the 2019 Illinois roster currently only has two players who came directly from a junior college.