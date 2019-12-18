Illini 2020 Signee: OL Blaise Sparks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Blaise Sparks is a perfect example of how future projection is used when evaluating high school talent.

Despite being one of the best tackles in his Fort Myers, Fla., area while at North Fort Myers High School, the 6-foot-7 and 300-pound athlete could easily be kicked inside at guard during his collegiate career at Illinois.

Sparks signed early Wednesday morning as part of a three-man offensive line group in the Illini’s 2020 recruiting class that includes himself, three-star St. Louis native Kevin Tyler and offensive tackle prospect Phifer Griffin from North Carolina.

Illinois is projected to have four starters back next season from an offensive line that up to this bowl game have as much continuity as any unit in the nation. Alabama graduate transfer Richie Petitibon was actually the least experienced member of this group but started each of the 12 regular games this season. The four returning starters for the 2020 season (Kendrick Green, Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe, and Alex Palczewski) average nearly 28 consecutive starts per man. Therefore, each member of this offensive line trio, including Sparks making a slight position change from high school to college, will be given more than adequate time to adjust to the speed, power and overall competition level of playing offensive line in the Big Ten Conference.

Sparks committed to Illinois at the end of July over scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, South Florida, Southern Mississippi, Temple and Kent State. He was a consensus three-star rated prospect by 247Sports.com, ESPN.com, and Rivals.com