Illini 2020 Signee: OL Kevin Tyler

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois offensive line coach Bob McClain went all over the country to replenish the talent of his unit in the 2020 recruitng class.

However, the signing of Kevin Tyler represents a deep pipeline connection between the city of St. Louis and the Illinois football program. Tyler, a 6-foot-5 and 295-pound athlete, becomes the eighth player from the St. Louis city limits to sign with Illinois since Lovie Smith took over the Illini program.

Tyler signed early Wednesday morning as part of a three-man offensive line group in the Illini’s 2020 recruiting class that includes himself, three-star Florida native Blaise Sparks and offensive tackle prospect Phifer Griffin from North Carolina.

Tyler projects to get bigger under strength coach Lou Hernandez and eventually slot in McClain’s offensive line group at either guard or center despite playing several offensive line spots in his prep career at Ritenour High School.

Illinois is projected to have four starters back next season from an offensive line that up to this bowl game have as much continuity as any unit in the nation. Alabama graduate transfer Richie Petitibon was actually the least experienced member of this group but started each of the 12 regular games this season. The four returning starters for the 2020 season (Kendrick Green, Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe, and Alex Palczewski) average nearly 28 consecutive starts per man. Therefore, each member of this offensive line trio, including Tyler making a slight position change from high school to college, will be given more than adequate time to adjust to the speed, power and overall competition level of playing offensive line in the Big Ten Conference.

Tyler committed to Illinois at the end of July over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue and Syracuse. He was a three-star rated prospect by 247Sports.com and ESPN.com. He was also rated the No. 16 prospect in the state of Missouri by ESPN.com.

