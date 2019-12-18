CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Similarly to most offensive lineman recruited to a Big Ten Conference program, Phifer Griffin won’t likely be asked to play right away unless something goes drastically wrong with Illinois’ 2020 unit.

However, the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder won’t need much help from strength coach Lou Hernandez to be physically ready for the practice field in fall camp this upcoming August. Griffin, who chose Illinois over scholarship offers from West Virginia, Air Force, Marshall and Liberty after verbally committing in July, was the 2019 Greater Charlotte Offensive Lineman of the Year and ranked the 28th-best player in North Carolina by 247Sports.com.

Griffin will likely slot in at either tackle position but will get to learn early from a pair of expected returning starters. On the left side, Vederian Lowe already has 31 starts in his college career and 25 consecutive starts at left tackle. On the opposite side, Alex Palczewski has 35 straight starts on Bob McClain’s offensive line at right tackle.

Illinois had the same five starters at offensive line in each of the 12 regular season games this season but we documented earlier this week how a reshuffling could occur in the 2019 Redbox Bowl due to Doug Kramer’s injury in the regular season finale loss to Northwestern.

Griffin was rated a three-star prospect by both 247Sports.com and ESPN.com and will get to learn from Palczewski, a fellow three-star prospect in Lovie Smith’s first recruiting class of 2017, as he was a 2018 All-Big Ten first-team selection by Pro Football Focus.