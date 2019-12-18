Illini 2020 Signee: RB Reggie Love

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- It hasn’t been a likely occurrence lately where Illinois can win over recruits who have scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Iowa, and Tennessee. However, Reggie Love’s ankle injury in his senior season may have worked to the advantage of this persistent Illinois coaching staff.

Love verbally committed to the Illini program and offensive coordinator Rod Smith’s running scheme out of the zone spread this past April after most Power 5 Conference programs moved on to other recruiting options following his ankle injury. Love suffered a severe ankle injury in the second week of his senior season but the Trinity Catholic product was still ranked as the 15th-best prospect in the state of Missouri by 247Sports.com.

In his junior year of high school, Love had 51 carries for 296 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in a state championship season for Trinity. Love becomes only the second tailback from the Midwest portion of the country to sign with Illinois in the Lovie Smith era of Illini recruiting.

The 195-pound tailback took his official visit to Illinois on Dec. 6. Even with the graduation of Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown from Illinois’ roster following the upcoming Redbox Bowl, Love will get a chance to likely redshirt in the 2020 season as the Illini will welcome back Ra'Von Bonner, Chase Brown, Jakari Norwood and a healthy Mike Epstein to its tailback meeting room under position coach Mike Bellamy.

Love may be given the opportunity in the 2021 season opener in Ireland vs. Nebraska to get his first significant playing time at Illinois when he, Isaiah Williams and James Frenchie complete the offensive skill position trio from Trinity Catholic.