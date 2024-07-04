T-Wolves Draft Pick Terrence Shannon Receives Wholesome Welcome Video From Rudy Gobert
The Minnesota Timberwolves are gearing up to make an NBA Finals run next season, adding multiple promising guards in the NBA Draft.
Former Illinois Fighting Illini's Terrence Shannon was selected with the No. 27 pick and is wasting no time getting to work. While in the gym, Shannon reacted to a message from teammate and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert.
"What's up, Terrence, just want to say congrats on the draft," Gobert said. "27th pick is a special one, and welcome to the organization. Welcome to the Timberwolves. We're excited to have you, and it's a new journey that starts looking forward to meeting you and having a great training camp."
After a rollercoaster journey to reach the league, Shannon was left with a loss of words, explaining his feelings about the message from Gobert.
"It's just crazy, man," Shannon said of the video. "I'm grateful to become his teammate, Defensive Player of the Year, congratulating me. I'm blessed and happy to be in this opportunity, ready to get to work."
Shannon joins the loaded Wolves roster highlighted by Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Gobert, meaning he'll see fewer touches than accustomed to. He averaged 23 points and 4 rebounds on 47.5 percent shooting last season with the Illini as the primary offensive option. The Timberwolves also drafted Kentucky's Rob Dillingham, whom Shannon can develop alongside, in a trade for the No. 8 pick.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributor for Illini Now. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
Twitter: @IlliniNow