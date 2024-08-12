Taylor Swift Performance A Possibility For Illini Football Season Ticket Holders
Illinois football fans have the chance to experience the thrill of a lifetime.
In addition to purchasing season tickets, they could also notch up two seats to see the one and only Taylor Swift in concert.
The Fighting Illini posted on their Twitter page:
"Students… Are You Ready For It? When students purchase season tickets by Aug. 28 they are entered to win 2 Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets for her show on Nov. 3! Will you be The Lucky One."
Talk about an incentive to get people to come to the games. Students who enter by Aug. 28 at 12 pm CST are eligible to win. Students who have already purchased season tickets are automatically entered.
The winner of the contest will be announced during the first game of the season against Eastern Illinois on Aug. 29 at Memorial Stadium.
Swift is scheduled to perform on Nov 3rd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as part of her juggernaut Eras Tour.
Who knows how many season tickets will be sold because of this. It poses the question of whether tickets will be purchased for the team, Taylor Swift, or both? Either way everybody has the chance to benefit.
The Fighting Illini can draw bigger numbers and one lucky fan gets to go see the most influential entertainer on the planet.
Swifities assemble.
