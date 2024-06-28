T-Wolves Draft Pick Terrence Shannon Explains What Needs To Improve Entering Rookie NBA Season
Former Illinois star Terrence Shannon isn't satisfied with his current game as he prepares for his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He knows improvement is needed.
He is joining a championship contender in his rookie season, likely as the fifth offensive weapon behind Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels. Shannon understands that every opportunity will matter, noting a more consistent shot as one of the key areas of improvement.
"Just shooting it more consistently," Shannon said. "Being more aware off the ball on the defensive end. I can always improve every aspect of my game. I can get faster. I can handle the ball better. I can shoot better. I can make better passes. Just about getting better everyday."
The Wolves were just two victories from reaching the NBA Finals, but were defeated by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in six games. Edwards and Towns are the offensive leaders, meaning they are searching for strong defensive play and secondary scoring from Shannon to kickstart his career. Minnesota's front office drafted the former Illini star because they feel he could be the missing piece to help them reach the next level.
“I think he’s a three-position defender," Wolves team president Tim Connelly said. "I think he’s an unbelievably competitive guy. He’s got size. Another downhill guy who’s going to play with pace."
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributor for Illini Now. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X (formerly Twitter) @AnthonyPasci.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
Twitter: @IlliniNow