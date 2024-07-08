Terrence Shannon Jr. And Rob Dillingham Could Be NBA's Next Top Rookie Duo
There has been much hype surrounding Terrence Shannon Jr. as he is set to begin his tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The good news for the former Illini standout is he won't be alone. He will have fellow rookie Rob Dillingham of Kentucky by his side.
The two already had their introductory press conference where they each expressed a desire to help bring the Timberwolves a long awaited title. Now the two got a taste of what is to come as they took a tour of the Timberwolves facilities and Target Center.
The video posted to YouTube captured them playfully shooting hoops and throwing out the first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game.
Thus far, they have developed a solid connection way before the season. The question then becomes whether the chemistry will translate onto the hardwood?
Both are known for their explosive style of play. Shannon Jr. is virtually no match in the open floor in transition. Dillingham can stifle the opposing offensive in the passing lanes, leading to fast break opportunities.
Given the already explosiveness of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, both rookies should fit right in.
Throughout the history of the NBA, there have been some solid first-year duos. The Timberwolves hope they could join the likes of Brandon Roy and Lamarcus Aldridge when they were rookies together in 2006 with the Portland Trail Blazers.
