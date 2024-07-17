Terrence Shannon Jr. Had Rough Night In Timberwolves Loss To 76ers
Former Illini standout Terrence Shannon Jr. is off to a solid start in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, scoring in double figures in his first two games while shooting 60 percent from the field.
However, he couldn't quite match that level of dominance on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Shannon Jr. shot only 3 for 5 from the field as he came away with nine points, four rebounds, and two assists in the Timberwolves 92-90 after staging a 14-point comeback in the fourth quarter.
He also had four turnovers along with no blocks or steals.
There is no question that Shannon Jr. has already exemplified offensive prowess, which can only grow stronger.
The ongoing discussion is whether his athleticism can translate into the defensive game. He has expressed a desire to enhance his abilities.
He did show a glimpse of his defensive impact when his quickness in one on one led his teammate Leonard Miller to block a shot.
Despite his low scoring performance, Shannon Jr. continues to show that he is willing to contribute at every facet of the game.
It is still too early to make an official assessment about his game. He still has time to show that he can be a complete player.
Everyone has a bad night, but there is always the next game.
The Timberwolves (2-1) will play the Houston Rockets (2-1) on Thursday at 11:00pm EST on ESPN.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.