The More Waffles, The Better For Potential Illinois Hoops Starter Trying To Gain Weight
The Illinois Fighting Illini are pumped about the potential of incoming transfer power forward/center Carey Booth.
Booth arrives from Notre Dame, where averaged 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds last season. He has been heralded by coach Brad Underwood about a multitude of assets he brings to Champaign.
"We're very excited about adding Carey, who can play multiple positions for us," Underwood said in April. "He can play 3, 4, 5; he has great size, length, and athleticism. He can shoot it, runs the floor, just a great young talent who will continue to develop. He is a good fit in our system, someone who can really stretch the defense."
Underwood also noted he has been working closely with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher to put on more weight. He is listed as 6-foot-10 and 203 pounds but needs to beef up for the Big Ten conference.
"Carey Booth, we're in awe of his athleticism everyday," he said. "He's Fletch's best friend right now just in terms of seeing how many waffles he can eat every day and gain some weight."
The goal is for Fletcher to bulk up Booth to match his athleticism. It is the same approach they are hoping to succeed with as it pertains to recruit guard Will Riley.
Fletcher has transformed transfer guard Kylan Boswell into a more leaner body type to meet their expectations.
Only time will tell if the same happens for Booth.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.