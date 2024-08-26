There Is Reason Illini QB Luke Altmyer Has Newfound Confidence
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has gone through his share of offensive coordinators in the last four years, but things are different now.
He is playing under offensive coordinator Joe Lunney for a second straight season. That is the first time it's happened for Altmyer in college.
"First year with back-to-back coordinators," Altmyer said. "I didn't understand how underrated that was until obviously now. Nothing is really new to me, the verbiage, the play-calling, how he sees things playing out in the run game, the pass game, protection. So many different things."
Altmyer is on the third offensive coordinator in his college career. He had two while playing for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss before transferring to Illinois in the spring of 2023.
In his first season with the Illini, he completed 175 of 270 passes for 1,883 yards and 13 touchdowns. He hopes a year with the same coordinator eliminates the adjustment process. It already has equated to more confidence.
"It gives me a lot of confidence in the play-calls," Altmyer said. "How [Lunney] sees it going into it. I can get into his mind and really go execute it the way he sees it playing it out."
The hope is it leads to more consistency for Altmyer after dealing with ups and downs a year ago. Fans can get their first chance to see if there is improvement Thursday when the Illini open the season against Eastern Illinois in Champaign.
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
