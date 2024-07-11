Three Illini Players Joining Coach Bret Bielema At Big Ten Media Days In Indianapolis
The Fighting Illini will send three player representatives to join head coach Bret Bielema for Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis July 23-25.
The players are receiver Pat Bryant and linebackers Seth Coleman and Gabe Jaces.
Bryant is a two-year starter who last year tied for the most receiving touchdowns (7) in the conference. Coleman finished second in the Big Ten in sacks during conference games (6) and led the Power 5 in sacks during road games (6) last season. A 2022 Freshman All-American, Jacas has 66 tackles and eight sacks during his first two years.
Each of them bring key intangibles to the Illini.
The 18 Big Ten teams are split over the three days, the first time in conference history. Illinois' day is July 23.
It is the first Big Ten Media Day for newly-added schools Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.
The Big Ten Network will broadcast six consecutive hours of live coverage every day, beginning at 10 a.m., central time.
ILLINI-ALABAMA DATE SET
The Illinois Fighting Illini missed out on their chance to play Alabama last season with great stakes.
They get the opportunity to face the Crimson Tide four months from now. It was announced this week the teams will meet Nov. 20 in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham.
"We're going to play a tremendous schedule, maybe the best ever," Underwood said last month. "It's exciting to be a part of."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.