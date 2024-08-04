Three Illini Tight Ends Have Emerged As Candidates To Replace Tip Reiman
The Illinois Fighting Illini football program must find a competent replacement for ex-tight end Tip Reiman.
Reiman, who was drafted with the No. 82 pick by the Arizona Cardinals, was a crucial piece of the Illini's offense last season. His role in the receiving game is not reflected well in the box score, but contributed heavily in the blocking department. With the mobile Kyler Murray throwing the ball, increased production is expected down the road.
The Illinois staff must now spot his replacement among three legitimate candidates. Their tight end coach, Robbie Discher, recently spoke about each of the possible starters.
Tanner Arkin: "I think Tanner can kind of do it all," Discher said. "I would say Tanner Arkin is one of the toughest kids on our team at any position. He's physically tough, incredibly intelligent, and has good ball skills. There's really not much he can't do."
Henry Boyer: "Henry Boyer is a physical kid with a big body, obviously the biggest of the three," Discher said. "He's got really good ball skills, and I don't think he gets enough credit for that. Good route runner. He's a really good in-line blocker type, it's hard to find those types of guys."
Cole Rusk: Cole is a good stretch the field, really good receiving skills, and he's savy. A natural feel for that stuff," Discher stated.
While the starting spot remains up in the air, expect each of the three to find a role in their respective strong suits.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI