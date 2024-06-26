Three-Star Defensive End Switches Commitment From Cincinnati To Illinois
The University of Illinois lost a recruit earlier this week.
Now, they are on the opposite end of one of those situations.
On Wednesday, the Illini got a commitment from Cincinnati-area defensive end Erik Gayle. He had originally planned to attend the University of Cincinnati. Gayle took to social media to announce his new plans.
Here's what he posted on X, formerly Twitter: "First and foremost, I want to express my utmost gratitude to God, as without his guidance and blessing, I wouldn't have achieved this position I stand in today," Gayle posted. "I also wish to acknowledge and thank the coaching staff at the University of Cincinnati for their unwavering belief in me. However, after much contemplation and reflecting, I have made the decision to officially decommit from the University of Cincinnati. Instead, I am thrilled to announce my commitment to the University of Illinois. The new chapter marks an exciting journey ahead and I am eager to join the Fighting Illini community."
On Tuesday, Indianapolis-area receiver Davion Chandler backed out of his pledge to the Illini so he could stay home and attend Indiana. Now, Illinois gets a player who is rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Gayle is a rising senior at Withrow High School in Cincinnati. He helped lead them to a 12-2 record and the Division II regional final last season. He also had offers from Kentucky, Indiana and Louisville.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
