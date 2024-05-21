Wide Receiver Brayden Trimble Announces Commitment To Illinois Fighting Illini
The Illinois Fighting Illini are adding talent to their wide receiver room with three-star recruit Brayden Trimble out of Mt. Zion.
Trimble joins top receiver Mario Sanders as another to officially commit to the Illini. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound high school junior recorded 69 receptions for 981 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2023 season. He also added 178 rushing yards and two rushing scores on 28 carries.
"First I want to thank god for putting me in the position I am in today," Trimble wrote in his post. "I am thankful for all the coaches that have spent time believing in me in this recruitment process, and I want to thank my family and friends for sticking with me during this whole process, especially thankful for my parents taking time off on many things to take me around the country to see many schools. With all that being said I am very excited to say. I am committing to the University of Illinois!!! I-L-L."
The Illini will have to make up for the loss of Casey Washington, who was chosen by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the NFL Draft last month. There's also the departure of Isaiah Williams, a free agent by the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft. Last year Williams had 1,055 yards and led the Big Ten with 82 receptions. His yardage total was second only to Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., who was selected with the No. 4 pick by the Arizona Cardinals.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributor for Illini Now. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or on Instagram @anthony.pasciolla