Will Ex-Illini Guard Terrence Shannon Jr. Exceed Expectations In Rookie Campaign?
Controversy flooded the NBA Draft process for Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr., but he's ready to hit the ground running with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He is one of the 2024 class' most NBA-ready players after spending five seasons between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Illini. The No. 27 pick's expectations are not the highest, but one analyst pictures him exceeding them.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently compiled a list of seven overlooked rookies who can surprise in 2024–25.
"Rob Dillingham was the big name for the Minnesota Timberwolves coming out of the draft after they moved up to get him at No. 8. But their No. 27 pick could also wind up playing a key role off the bench," Wasserman wrote.
The spotlight is undoubtedly on Dillingham, but he's also a much rawer prospect. Shannon's experience grants him an upper hand, meaning a rookie campaign similar to Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. is within the realm of possibilities.
"Older than Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, Terrence Shannon Jr. made it look relatively easy during summer league (13.3 points, 56.3 percent FG in 23.0 minutes)," Wasserman stated. "His athletic ability looked more potent than anyone else's and created offensive advantages and defensive events."
The Timberwolves are in win-now mode, which is largely the reason for selecting Shannon. While Dillingham gives them a long-term option as a star, Shannon can provide immediate assistance toward a championship.
"His usage will drop from last year when he initiated a good chunk of Illinois' offense in ball-screen and isolation situations," Wasserman wrote. He'll still give Minnesota lineups an exciting element of energy and firepower."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
