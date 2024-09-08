Zakhari Franklin's Performance Against Kansas Could Be A Sign Of Things To Come
Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Zakhari Franklin made quite the impression as Illinois pulled off one of the biggest wins in program history.
He finished with nine receptions for 99 receiving yards as the Fighting Illini held on to upset the Jayhawks 23-17 before a soldout crowd at Memorial Stadium. In the process, Franklin managed to become a highlight reel with his one-handed catch in the second quarter on 3rd-and-5.
Franklin, a transfer from Mississippi and the University of San Antonio at Texas (UTSA), is starting a new program with a familiar face on the sidelines. He's reunited with his former UTSA offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Their history and understanding of each other makes the job of coach Bret Bielema easier.
"Barry and Zakhari have been together for a long time," he said. "They've got a lot of history. When you know a player and understand him."
After an adjustment period, Bielema says he knows Franklin more. He expects him going forward to continue to contribute in big ways, but not only for this season.
"I understand now after being around him," he said. "I think he's only going to begin to get better. He's understanding how we do things here. He's putting himself in a position not only to help us this year but also in the future."
