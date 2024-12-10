2025 Indiana Baseball Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana baseball has announced the full 2025 schedule heading into its seventh season under coach Jeff Mercer.
The Hoosiers will play 56 games, and their Big Ten schedule has expanded to 30 games after UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon joined the conference. Indiana travels to UCLA and hosts USC, but does not play Washington and Oregon during the regular season.
Indiana begins the season with the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Ariz. and also travels to the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. during nonconference play.
“Annually, we work to build a schedule that challenges and prepares us to compete at the top of the conference and for postseason play. We believe we have done that again this year,” Mercer said. “With the addition of the four west coast universities, we have added tremendous competition as well as expanded our conference schedule from 24 to 30 games. We look forward to competing this spring and having a successful season.”
Under Mercer, the Hoosiers have a 175-125-1 overall record, an 84-56 mark in Big Ten play, three NCAA Tournament appearances, a Big Ten regular season title, a conference tournament title and four top-four finishes in the conference.
After going 33-26-1 last season and losing in the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional, Indiana returns key players like All-American outfielder Devin Taylor, junior shortstop Tyler Cerny, sophomore second baseman Jasen Oliver and junior third baseman Josh Pyne, senior left-handed pitcher Ryan Kraft.
Here’s the full schedule, with all times Eastern and locations set for all 56 games. Some game times are still to be determined, and television information has not been released yet.
- Feb. 14 (Friday): Indiana vs. UNLV; 7 p.m.; Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz., Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic
- Feb. 15 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Xavier; 7 p.m.; Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz., Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic
- Feb. 16 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Oregon State; 2 p.m.; Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz., Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic
- Feb. 17 (Monday): Indiana vs. UNLV; 12 p.m.; Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz., Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic
- Feb. 19 (Wednesday): Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne; 4 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- Feb. 21 (Friday): Indiana vs. Northwestern; 4 p.m.; USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.
- Feb. 22 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Fordham; 4 p.m;. USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, NC.
- Feb. 23 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Harvard; 10 a.m.; USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.
- Feb. 25 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Xavier; 4 p.m. Bart Kaufman Field Bloomington, Ind.
- Feb. 28 (Friday): Indiana vs. Mount Saint Mary’s; 2 p.m.; Melching Field at Conrad Park in DeLand, Fla.
- Feb. 28 (Friday): Indiana vs. Stetson; 6:30 p.m.; Melching Field at Conrad Park in DeLand, Fla.
- March 1 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Stetson; 1 p.m.; Melching Field at Conrad Park in DeLand, Fla.
- March 2 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Mount Saint Mary’s; 11 a.m.; Melching Field at Conrad Park in DeLand, Fla.
- March 4 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky; 4 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- March 7 (Friday): Indiana vs. Penn State; Time TBD; Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa.
- March 8 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Penn State; Time TBD; Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa.
- March 9 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Penn State; Time TBD; Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa.
- March 11 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Indiana State; 4 p.m.; Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind.
- March 14 (Friday): Indiana vs. Ohio State; 6 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- March 15 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Ohio State; 2 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- March 16 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Ohio State; 1 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- March 18 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Evansville; 5 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- March 21 (Friday): Indiana vs. UCLA; 9 p.m.; Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.
- March 22 (Saturday): Indiana vs. UCLA; 5 p.m.; Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.
- March 23 (Sunday): Indiana vs. UCLA; 4 p.m.; Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.
- March 25 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Bellarmine; 5 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- March 28 (Friday): Indiana vs. USC; 6 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- March 29 (Saturday): Indiana vs. USC; 2 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- March 30 (Sunday): Indiana vs. USC; 1 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- April 1 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Louisville; 6 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- April 4 (Friday): Indiana vs. Michigan State; 6 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- April 5 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Michigan State; 2 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- April 6 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Michigan State; 1 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- April 8 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Ball State; 6 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- April 11 (Friday): Indiana vs. Illinois; Time TBD; Illinois Field in Champaign, Ill.
- April 12 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Illinois; Time TBD; Illinois Field in Champaign, Ill.
- April 13 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Illinois; Time TBD; Illinois Field in Champaign, Ill.
- April 15 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Indiana State; 6 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- April 18 (Friday): Indiana vs. Maryland; 6 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- April 19 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Maryland; 2 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- April 20 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Maryland; 1 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- April 23 (Wednesday): Indiana vs. Ball State; 6 p.m.; Victory Field in Indianapolis, Ind.
- April 25 (Friday): Indiana vs. Iowa; 7:05 p.m.; Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
- April 26 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Iowa; 5:05 p.m.; Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
- April 27 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Iowa; 2:05 p.m.; Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
- April 29 (Tuesday): Indiana vs Evansville; Time TBD; German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium in Evansville, Ind.
- May 2 (Friday): Indiana vs. Abilene Christian; 7:05 p.m.; Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene Texas.
- May 3 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Abilene Christian; 4:05 p.m.; Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene Texas.
- May 4 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Abilene Christian; 2:05 p.m.; Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene Texas.
- May 9 (Friday): Indiana vs. Purdue; 6 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- May 10 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Purdue; 2 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- May 11 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Purdue; 1 p.m.; Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
- May 13 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Cincinnati; 6 p.m.; UC Baseball Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- May 15 (Thursday): Indiana vs Michigan; 6 p.m.; Ray Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- May 16 (Friday): Indiana vs Michigan; 6 p.m.; Ray Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- May 17 (Saturday): Indiana vs Michigan; 1 p.m.; Ray Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.