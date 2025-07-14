Athletics Draft Indiana's Leader in Home Runs, Outfielder Devin Taylor
One of the greatest players in Indiana baseball history will join the Athletics organization.
The A's drafted Hoosiers outfielder Devin Taylor in the second round of the 2025 MLB Draft with the 48th overall pick on Sunday. Taylor became the highest-drafted outfielder in program history.
The 21-year-old outfielder was ranked as the No. 30 prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft, according to MLB Pipeline. The publication had the following scouting report on Taylor:
Taylor shows the potential to become a plus hitter in terms of both average and power while controlling the strike zone. A left-handed hitter with plenty of bat speed and strength, he hits the ball extremely hard and generates power to all fields. He likes to swing the bat but has cut down on his chases this spring, makes consistent contact and has no problems handling breaking pitches.
Taylor scored 63 times in 55 games with Indiana in 2025 and hit 13 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs with 66 RBIs. He slashed .374/.494/.706 with a 1.200 OPS.
Taylor was a first-team All-Big 10 selection all three seasons with Indiana — one of only three players in the history of the program to earn those honors in three separate seasons. He set the program record in home runs (54) and is one of just three players in Hoosier history to finish with a .350 batting average with at least 500 career at-bats. The other two players to reach that mark were Alex Dickerson (2009-11) and Jerrud Sabourin (2008-11).
Taylor helped lead the Hoosiers to two straight NCAA Tournament appearances in 2023-24, the first national tourney berths for Indiana since 2017-19.