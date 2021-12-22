Skip to main content
    Indiana Baseball: 2022 Schedule Loaded With National Powerhouses
    Indiana Baseball: 2022 Schedule Loaded With National Powerhouses

    Indiana released its 2022 baseball schedule and the nonconference portion is loaded with national powerhouses. Here is the complete schedule, with dates, game times and locations. There are 24 Big Ten games, starting on April 1 with a home series against Northwestern.
    Indiana released its 2022 baseball schedule and the nonconference portion is loaded with national powerhouses. Here is the complete schedule, with dates, game times and locations. There are 24 Big Ten games, starting on April 1 with a home series against Northwestern.

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Outside of its usual Big Ten gauntlet, Indiana is taking on several national powerhouses during its 2022 baseball schedule that was released Wednesday.

    In the nonconference portion of the schedule, Indiana will play weekend series at Clemson, Missouri State and Troy, and will also see College World Series participants Stanford and Arkansas during a weekend event in Texas in late February.

    Indiana begins its 24-game Big Ten schedule on April 1 with a three-game series at home against Northwestern at Bart Kaufman Field. Tickets are on sale now for all home games. To order tickets through the school, CLICK HERE

    This is Jeff Mercer's fourth season at the helm at Indiana. He has a new pitching coach this year, Dustin Glant, an Indiana native who was most recently a coach in the New York Yankees organization. 

    • Get to know new Indiana pitching coach Dustin GlantCLICK HERE

    Indiana finished 26-18 a year ago during an all-Big Ten schedule, good for a tie for fourth in the league. The Hoosiers were 9-6 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and in Mercer's first year, the Hoosiers went 37-23 and 17-7 in the Big Ten to win the 2019 conference title. Mercer is 72-47 overall with the Hoosiers, and went 77-36 in two years at Wright State before joining the Hoosiers. He is 149-83 overall.

    Here is Indiana's 2022 schedule, with dates, game times and locations. Television information will be added later when it is announced.

    February Games

    • Feb. 18 (Friday) — Indiana at Clemson, 4 p.m. ET at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C.
    • Feb. 19 (Saturday) — Indiana at Clemson, 3 p.m. ET at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C.
    • Feb. 20 (Sunday) — Indiana at Clemson, 1 p.m. ET at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C.
    • Feb. 22 (Tuesday) — Indiana at Miami of Ohio, 3 p.m. ET at McKie Field in Oxford, Ohio
    • Feb. 25 (Friday) — Arkansas vs. Indiana, 8 p.m. ET, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas 
    • Feb. 26 (Saturday) — Louisiana vs. Indiana, 1 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas 
    • Feb. 27 (Sunday) — Stanford vs. Indiana, 1 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas 

    March Games

    • March 1 (Tuesday) — Miami of Ohio at Indiana, 4 p.m. at Bart Kaufman Field in  Bloomington, Ind.
    • March 4 (Friday) — Indiana at Missouri State, 4 p.m. ET, at Hammons Field in  Springfield, Mo.
    • March 5 (Saturday) — Indiana at Missouri State, 3 p.m. ET, at Hammons Field in  Springfield, Mo.
    • March 6 (Sunday) — Indiana at Missouri State, 2 p.m. ET, at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.
    • March 8 (Tuesday) — Cincinnati at Indiana, 4 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in  Bloomington, Ind.
    • March 9 (Wednesday) — Purdue-Fort Wayne at Indiana, 4 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • March 11 (Friday) — Indiana at Troy, TBA. at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Ala.
    • March 12 (Saturday) — Indiana at Troy, TBA. at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Ala.
    • March 13 (Sunday) — Indiana at Troy, TBA. at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Ala.
    • March 15 (Tuesday) — Kentucky at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • March 18 (Friday) — Xavier at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • March 19 (Saturday) — Xavier at Indiana, Noon ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • March 19 (Saturday) — Xavier at Indiana, 4 p.m. (approx.) ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • March 20 (Sunday) — Xavier at Indiana, 2 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • March 22 (Tuesday) — Indiana State at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • March 25 (Friday) — Evansville at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • March 26 (Saturday) — Evansville at Indiana, 2 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • March 27 (Friday) — Evansville at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.

    April Games

    • April 1 (Friday) — Northwestern at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • April 2 (Saturday) — Northwestern at Indiana, 2 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • April 3 (Sunday) — Northwestern at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • April 5 (Tuesday) — Indiana at Evansville, 5 p.m. ET at Charles Braun Stadium in Evansville, Ind.
    • April 8 (Friday) — Indiana at Purdue, 4 p.m. ET at Alexander Field in West Lafayette, Ind.
    • April 9 (Saturday) — Indiana at Purdue, 1 p.m. ET at Alexander Field in West Lafayette, Ind.
    • April 10 (Sunday) — Indiana at Purdue, 1 p.m. ET at Alexander Field in West Lafayette, Ind.
    • April 12 (Tuesday) — Indiana at Indiana State, 1 p.m. ET at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute, Ind.
    • April 15 (Friday) — Indiana at Rutgers, 2 p.m. ET at Bainton Field in Piscataway, N.J.
    • April 16 (Saturday) — Indiana at Rutgers, 1 p.m. ET at Bainton Field in Piscataway, N.J.
    • April 17 (Sunday) — Indiana at Rutgers, Noon ET at Bainton Field in Piscataway, N.J.
    • April 20 (Wednesday) — Indiana at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. ET at UC Baseball Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
    • April 22 (Friday) — Nebraska at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • April 23 (Saturday) — Nebraska at Indiana, 2 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • April 24 (Sunday) — Nebraska at Indiana, 2 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • April 26 (Tuesday) — Butler vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m. ET at Victory Field in Indianapolis, Ind.
    • April 27 (Wednesday) — Indiana at Illinois State, TBA at Duffy Bass Field in Normal, Ill.
    • April 29 (Friday) — Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • April 30 (Saturday) — Illinois at Indiana, 2 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.

    May Games

    • May 1 (Sunday) — Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • May 6 (Friday) — Indiana at Michigan, 6 p.m. ET at Ray Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. 
    • May 7 (Saturday) — Indiana at Michigan, 2 p.m. ET at Ray Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
    • May 8 (Sunday) — Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m. ET at Ray Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. 
    • May 10 (Tuesday) — Indiana at Louisville, 6 p.m. ET at Jim Patterson Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. 
    • May 13 (Friday) — Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • May 14 (Saturday) — Minnesota at Indiana, 2 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • May 15 (Sunday) — Minnesota at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • May 17 (Tuesday) — Illinois State at Indiana, 6 p.m. ET at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.
    • May 19 (Thursday) — Indiana at Iowa, 6 p.m. ET at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    • May 20 (Friday) — Indiana at Iowa, 6 p.m. ET at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    • May 21 (Saturday) — Indiana at Iowa, 1 p.m. ET at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    • BIG TEN TOURNAMENT: The Big Ten Tournament will run from May 25-29 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.

