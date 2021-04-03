Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Overpowered in 6-0 Loss to Ohio State

Ohio State pitcher Seth Lonsway struck out 17 Indiana batters in seven innings and the Buckeyes dominated Indiana 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There are those rare occasions when pitchers simply overpower hitters in a baseball game, and that happened on Saturday when Ohio State starter Seth Lonsway blew away Indiana hitters in a 6-0 victory.

Lonsway, who came into the game with an 0-3 record and a 5.23 earned run average, struck out 17 Hoosiers in the seven-inning game, the first of a doubleheader here at Bill Davis Stadium. Indiana managed just two hits, harmless singles by Grant Richardson and Morgan Colopy.

With the loss, the Hoosiers fell to 11-5 on the season, and this was their second straight loss to Ohio State after falling 3-2 Friday night. This will now be the Hoosiers' first weekend in five where they didn't win the weekend. Ohio State is now 10-7.

Lonsway, who has struggled with control issues all season -- he had 15 walks in 20 2/3 innings thus far -- was in a groove on Saturday. He had nine strikeouts through three innings and in the fourth induced a double play from Paul Toetz after Richardson's single. He then struck out the side in the fifth, and had two more in the sixth and seventh for Ohio State's first complete game of the season.

It was a sunny day with the wind blowing out at about 20 miles per hour. It wreaked havoc on Indiana's defense, which had four errors and botched a few other plays as well to were officially called hits.

It was the highest error total of the year.

McCade Brown (3-2) started for Indiana and allowed five runs in four innings, but only two were earned. He allowed four hits and two walks, and struck out six. Braydon Tucker pitched two innings, and allowed a homer to Connor Pohl in the sixth inning.

Ty Bothwell is starting the second game for the Hoosiers.

This story will be updated after the second game, which is scheduled to start at 3:25 p.m. ET