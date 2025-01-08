Indiana Outfielder And MLB Prospect Devin Taylor Is Preseason All-American
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the second straight season, Indiana outfielder Devin Taylor has received preseason All-American honors from Perfect Game.
Taylor certainly earned the right to be so honored after an impressive 2024 season for the 33-26-1 Hoosiers. Taylor led the Big Ten with 20 home runs. Taylor hit .357 and also had 54 RBI, an impressive total considering he batted leadoff for the Hoosiers.
Taylor hit 12 of his home runs in Indiana’s final 22 games, leading a charge that took Indiana off the NCAA Tournament bubble and firmly into the field.
Indiana participated in the Knoxville Regional and went 1-2 in the double elimination regional. Indiana defeated Southern Mississippi, lost to host Tennessee, and then was eliminated in a rematch with Southern Miss.
Taylor primarily played left field and was also the designated hitter for the Hoosiers in some games.
Taylor, who is from Cincinnati, was a 2024 Perfect Game Second Team All-American and an ABCA/Rawlings Third Team All-American.
Taylor was named to the All-Big Ten First Team in consecutive seasons – the first Indiana player to get First Team All-Big Ten honors in each of his first two years of college baseball.
Taylor has several milestones ahead of him as he goes into his final season with the Hoosiers before he reaches draft eligibility.
He needs 12 home runs to set the all-time program mark for round-trippers and he needs 51 hits to reach 200 in his Indiana career.
Taylor is part of a veteran group of batters who return in 2025. Shortstop Tyler Cerny, second baseman Jasen Oliver and third baseman Josh Pyne all return for the Hoosiers.
It is likely to be Taylor’s final season with the Hoosiers. According to mlb.com, Taylor is a likely first round draft pick in the 2025 draft. In their mock draft, they have Taylor going 21st overall to the Houston Astros.