UPDATED FRIDAY, OCT. 15, 6 a.m. ET

The ending had to be expected, of course, when two teams with 109 wins were forced to collide in the first round of the Major League Baseball playoffs. But there they were, the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and NL West champion San Francisco Giants tied at 1-1 in the ninth inning of Game 5.

The hero was Dodger Cody Bellinger, who doubled in the go-ahead run to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning. Max Scherzer came on to pitch the ninth and he got the final out on a controversial check-swing strikeout by Wilmer Flores.

The win sends the Dodgers off to the National League Championship Series, where they will open the seven-game series in Atlanta on Saturday night against the Braves.

The American League series starts Friday night, with the Boston Red Sox traveling to Houston to take on the Astros.

Here is the complete postseason schedule, with game times, TV and betting information, plus a look at the starting pitchers and some nuggets to know.

American League 2021 Playoffs

ALCS: Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros

Best-of-seven series

GAME 1: Red Sox (Chris Sale 5-1, 3.16 ERA) at Astros (Framber Valdez 11-6, 3.14 ERA), 8:07 p.m. ET on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (TV: FOX or FOX Sports 1). BETTING: Houston is favored at minus-118 on the money line in Game 1, according to SISportsbook.com, and the over/under is 8.5. According to Fanduel.com, Houston is minus-152 to win the series.

Division Series: Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

Best-of-five series

ASTROS 6, WHITE SOX 1: Houston got to Chicago starter Lance Lynn early, knocking him out of the game in the fourth inning and tagging the White Sox ace for five runs in the 6-1 rout in Game 1. Lance McCullers was terrific for the Astros, pitching 6 2/3 shutout innings and allowing just four hits. It was the first MLB game ever that was started by two pitchers named Lance. Houston leads the series 1-0.

Game 4: Rain has postponed Monday's Game 4, and it has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

Rain has postponed Monday's Game 4, and it has been rescheduled for Tuesday. ASTROS 10, WHITE SOX 1: Houston's bats continued to rake and the Astros also got another quality start from Lance McCullers in beating the White Sox 10-1 to win their divisional series. It's their fifth straight victory in the first round in the past five years. McCullers pitched four innings, allowing just a Gavin Sheets home run, but left with forearm tightness. The bullpen took it from there, pitching five scoreless innings and allowing just two hits to the powerful Chicago lineup. White Sox starter Carlos Rodon didn't make it through the third inning and took the loss. After leading the American League in ERA during the regular season, the White Sox's rotation struggled over the four games. The starter's ERA was 10.22 in the series, just the fifth rotation ever to compile an ERA above 10.00 over the first four games of a playoff series. HOUSTON WINS SERIES 3-1.

Division Series: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

Best-of-five series

RAYS 5, RED SOX 0: Randy Arozarena homered and stole home, the first player ever to do that in a postseason game, as Tampa Bay jumped on Boston early and cruised to an easy 5-0 victory. Shane McClanahan started for the Rays, and pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just five hits. The bullpen was perfect, too, allowing just four hits in four scoreless innings. Tampa Bay leads the series 1-0.

RED SOX 6, RAYS 5: Boston scored five early runs off of Shane McClanahan in the third inning, but then watched the entire lead slip away as the Rays battled back. But the Red Sox closed them out when Christian Vazquez, Sunday night's hero, opened the bottom of the ninth with a single. He moved to second on a bunt, got to third on an infield hit and scored the game-winner with a sacrifice fly to left field by Enrique Hernandez. Garrett Whitlock got the win with two perfect innings of relief in the eighth and ninth inning. It was the first time that 100-win Tampa Bay had lost three straight games since July 25-28. BOSTON WINS SERIES 3-1.

Wild Card: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

RED SOX 6, YANKEES 2: Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs off of New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole as the Boston Red Sox crushed their arch-rivals to win the AL wild-card game. Nathan Eovaldi was terrific for Boston, taking a shutout into the sixth inning. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on four hits, and striking out eight Yankees.

National League 2021 Playoffs

NLCS: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Best-of-seven series

GAME 1: Dodgers (Starter TBA) at Braves (Starter TBA), at 8:07 p.m. ET on Saturday at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (TV: TBS). According to Fanduel.com, Los Angeles is minus-225 to win the series.

Dodgers (Starter TBA) at Braves (Starter TBA), at 8:07 p.m. ET on Saturday at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (TV: TBS). According to Los Angeles is minus-225 to win the series. GAME 2: Dodgers (Starter TBA) at Braves (Starter TBA), at 7:37 p.m. ET on Sunday at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (TV: TBS)

Dodgers (Starter TBA) at Braves (Starter TBA), at 7:37 p.m. ET on Sunday at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (TV: TBS) GAME 3: Braves (Starter TBA) at Dodgers (Starter TBA), time TBA on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (TV: TBS)

Braves (Starter TBA) at Dodgers (Starter TBA), time TBA on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (TV: TBS) GAME 4: Braves (Starter TBA) at Dodgers (Starter TBA), time TBA on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (TV: TBS)

Braves (Starter TBA) at Dodgers (Starter TBA), time TBA on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (TV: TBS) GAME 5 (if necessary): Braves (Starter TBA) at Dodgers (Starter TBA), time TBA on Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (TV: TBS)

Braves (Starter TBA) at Dodgers (Starter TBA), time TBA on Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (TV: TBS) GAME 6 (if necessary): Dodgers (Starter TBA) at Braves (Starter TBA), time TBA on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (TV: TBS)

Dodgers (Starter TBA) at Braves (Starter TBA), time TBA on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (TV: TBS) GAME 7 (if necessary): Dodgers (Starter TBA) at Braves (Starter TBA), time TBA on Sundday, Oct. 24 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (TV: TBS)

Division Series: Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Best-of-five series

BRAVES 3, BREWERS 0: Braves starter Max Fried pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out nine in Atlanta's 3-0 win over Milwaukee. Atlanta got an RBI single from Freddie Freeman in the third inning, and Ozzie Albies followed with an RBI double. Third baseman Austin Riley added an insurance run in the sixth with a homer. Series tied 1-1.

BRAVES 3, BREWERS 0: Atlanta starter Ian Anderson allowed just three hits over five scoreless innings, and the Braves' bullpen completed the shutout, pitching four innings of two-hit ball to shut out Milwaukee for the second straight day. Joc Pederson continued his postseason heroics, leading the Braves to a win with a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Braves lead series 2-1.

Atlanta starter Ian Anderson allowed just three hits over five scoreless innings, and the Braves' bullpen completed the shutout, pitching four innings of two-hit ball to shut out Milwaukee for the second straight day. Joc Pederson continued his postseason heroics, leading the Braves to a win with a three-run homer in the fifth inning. BRAVES 5, BREWERS 4: Atlanta got a dramatic home run from reigning MVP Freddie Freeman in the eighth inning to beat the Brewers 5-4 and win the series over Milwaukee. Freeman's homer came off of dominant Brewers closer Josh Hader, who hadn't allowed a run since July 28 and hadn't allowed a home run to a left-handed hitter all year. The Braves tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth, and their bullpen, which has been great the entire series, pitched four shutout innings to close out the game, allowing just one hit. BRAVES WIN SERIES 3-1.

Division Series: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Best-of-five series

DODGERS 7, GIANTS 2: The Dodgers stayed alive, getting to Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani early and winning 7-2 to even the series. Walker Buehler pitched on three days' rest, pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing just one run. Mookie Betts had a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and the Dodgers had five batters with multiple hits. Series tied 2-2.

The Dodgers stayed alive, getting to Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani early and winning 7-2 to even the series. Walker Buehler pitched on three days' rest, pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing just one run. Mookie Betts had a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and the Dodgers had five batters with multiple hits. DODGERS 2, GIANTS 1: Cody Bellinger broke up a pitcher's duel with a double in the ninth inning, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over their arch rivals, the San Francisco Giants. Both teams scored in the sixth in the tense winner-take-all game, with the Dodgers striking first in the top of the inning on a Corey Seager double, driving in Mookie Betts, who had four hits on the night. Giants left fielder Darin Ruf homered to tie the game, which ended on a checked swing in the bottom of the night, when Wilmer Flores was called out for the final out of the game. Both teams entered the game with 109 wins, an MLB-first in the divisional series. DODGERS WIN SERIES 3-2.

Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers