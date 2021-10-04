Major League Baseball 2021 Playoffs: Pairing, Schedule, Results and Summaries

It's been an amazing record-breaking regular season in Major League Baseball, and now it's time for the postseason, with matchups of arch-rivals highlighting what should be another terrific October. It starts with Yankees-Red Sox once again, but how will it end? Here are the pairings and daily schedule.

A tremendous 2021 baseball regular season is now complete, and the 10-team field is set for the playoffs, starting with two wild-card games against long-time rivals with a lot of postseason history.

The one-game winner-take-all wild-card games are on Tuesday (American League) and Wednesday, with the division series starting on Thursday and Friday.

Here is the complete postseason schedule, with gametime, TV and betting information, plus a look at the starting pitchers and some nuggets to know.

American League 2021 Playoffs

Wild Card: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

WHO: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

One-game wild card playoff game, with the winner advancing to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the Division Series. WHEN: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET WHERE: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.

Fenway Park, Boston, Mass. TV: ESPN

Watch fubo.tv PROJECTED STARTERS: New York goes with Gerrit Cole, who was 16-8 on the season with a 3.23 earned run average. He made four starts against Boston this season, going 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA. Boston will start Nathan Eovaldi, who was 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA. He started five times versus New York, and was 2-3. He just gave up seven runs to the Yankees in two-plus innings on Sept. 24.

The Yankees are a slight favorite (minus-118) in the game, with the over/under set at 8.5 according to the SISportsbook.com website. REGULAR SEASON: Both teams finished with 91-71 records, but the Red Sox will host the playoff game thanks to their 10-9 record against the Yankees this season. However, New York just swept a three-game series in Boston last week.

These two bitter arch-rivals has a dramatic playoff history themselves, dating back to 1978 and Bucky Den't dramatic home run at Fenway. The 2003 and 2004 ALCS series were made for Hollywood, with current Yankees manager Aaron Boone hitting the big homer in 2003 and the Red Sox becoming the first team to win a series after being down 3-0 in 2004. Even though Boston won the season series, the Yankees have been better of late. NUGGET: Boston's Kyle Schwarber, the former Indiana baseball star who has a great postseason resume, homered off of Gerrit Cole in the 2015 National League wild-card game when Cole was pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Schwarber won a World Series ring with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Division Series: Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

Game 1: White Sox at Astros, Thursday (TV: MLB Network/FOX Sports1)

White Sox at Astros, Thursday (TV: MLB Network/FOX Sports1) Game 2: White Sox at Astros, Friday (TV: MLB Network/FOX Sports1)

White Sox at Astros, Friday (TV: MLB Network/FOX Sports1) Game 3: Astros at White Sox, Sunday (TV: MLB Network/FOX Sports1)

Astros at White Sox, Sunday (TV: MLB Network/FOX Sports1) Game 4 (if necessary): Astros at White Sox, Monday, Oct. 11 (TV: MLB Network/FOX Sports1)

Astros at White Sox, Monday, Oct. 11 (TV: MLB Network/FOX Sports1) Game 5 (if necessary): White Sox at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 13 (TV: MLB Network/FOX Sports1)

Division Series: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Yankees/Red Sox winner

Game 1: Yankees/Red Sox at Rays, Thursday (MLB Network/FOX Sports1)

Yankees/Red Sox at Rays, Thursday (MLB Network/FOX Sports1) Game 2: Yankees/Red Sox at Rays, Friday (MLB Network/FOX Sports1)

Yankees/Red Sox at Rays, Friday (MLB Network/FOX Sports1) Game 3: Rays at Yankees/Red Sox, Sunday (MLB Network/FOX Sports1)

Rays at Yankees/Red Sox, Sunday (MLB Network/FOX Sports1) Game 4 (if necessary): Rays at Yankees/Red Sox, Monday, Oct. 11 (MLB Network/FOX Sports1)

Rays at Yankees/Red Sox, Monday, Oct. 11 (MLB Network/FOX Sports1) Game 5: (if necessary): Yankees/Red Sox at Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 13 (FOX Sports1)

National League 2021 Playoffs

Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

WHAT: One-game wild card playoff game, with the winner advancing to take on the San Francisco Giants in the Division Series.

One-game wild card playoff game, with the winner advancing to take on the San Francisco Giants in the Division Series. WHEN: Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. ET WHERE: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif. TV: TBS

Watch fubo.tv PROJECTED STARTERS: St. Louis goes with veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright, who was 17-7 this season with a 3.05 earned run average. He faced the Dodgers once this season, winning 5-4 on Sept. 8. Los Angeles will start Max Scherzer, who is 15-4 this season with a 2.46 ERA. He beat the Cardinals 6-1 on Sept. 6 with the Dodgers and also shut them out 1-0 on April 21 when he was pitching with the Washington Nationals.

The Dodgers are a huge favorite (minus-225) in the game, with the over/under set at 7.5 according to the SISportsbook.com website. REGULAR SEASON: The Dodgers won the season series 4-3, and won two of three in the series at Dodger Stadium from May 31-June 2. St. Louis finished with a 90-72 record, highlighted by a 17-game winning streak in September to storm back into the playoff picture. Los Angeles had a team record 106 wins, but still came up one game short to the San Francisco Giants in the NL West.

These two teams have a lot of postseason history as well, meeting for the fifth time. St. Louis has won three times, taking the 2014 NLDS, the 2013 NLCS and the 2004 NLDS on their way to the World Series. The Dodgers' only series win came in the 2009 NLDS. NUGGET: The Dodgers' 106 wins are the most ever for a team forced to play in a wild-card game. They went 12-2 in the final two weeks of he season and still couldn't catch the red-hot Giants.

Division Series: Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Game 1: Braves at Brewers, Friday (TV: TBS)

Braves at Brewers, Friday (TV: TBS) Game 2: Braves at Brewers, Saturday (TV: TBS)

Braves at Brewers, Saturday (TV: TBS) Game 3: Brewers at Braves, Monday, Oct. 11 (TV: TBS)

Brewers at Braves, Monday, Oct. 11 (TV: TBS) Game 4 (if necessary): Brewers at Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12 (TV: TBS)

Brewers at Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12 (TV: TBS) Game 5 (if necessary): Braves at Brewers, Thursday, Oct. 14 (TV: TBS)

Division Series: San Francisco Giants vs. Dodgers/Cardinals winner