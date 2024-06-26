Assembly Ball Gets No. 1 Seed in The Basketball Tournament's Butler Bracket
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana basketball alumni are putting together a team that will contend for a $1 million prize at The Basketball Tournament in July.
On Wednesday, the bracket was revealed.
Indiana's team, "Assembly Ball," is the No. 1 seed and will play the Valparaiso alumni team, "The Cru", on July 19 at 8 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Here's a look at the Butler regional bracket.
If Assembly Ball advances to the second round, they will face the winner of Men of Mackey versus Fort Wayne Champs at 8 p.m. ET on July 21 on FS1.
Assembly Ball's roster includes former Hoosiers Jordan Hulls, Devonte Green, Juwan Morgan, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson, Troy Williams and Yogi Ferrell, according to The Basketball Tournament's website. It lists Julian Gamble (Miami), Keith Hornsby (LSU), Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma) and Rion Brown (Miami) on Assembly Ball's roster.
Assembly Ball is organized by Christian Watford and AJ Mahar. The Basketball Tournament's website lists Adam Ross as the head coach and Isaac Green as the assistant coach. Ross coached former Hoosier Will Sheehey at Sagemont High School in Florida, and Green is currently on the IU staff as a video and player development analyst.
If Assembly Ball advances past the Butler regional, the semifinals and $1 million winner-take-all championship game will be Aug. 2 and Aug. 4 at the at the Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pa.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at this link.