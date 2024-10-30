2024-25 Indiana Women's Basketball Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The full 2024-25 Indiana women's basketball schedule is complete with dates, locations, game times and TV designations for all nonconference and Big Ten games.
Indiana will appear on Big Ten Network four times, FS1 twice and one game each on NBC and FOX. Additionally, it will appear on Peacock five times throughout the regular season.
Games not designated for national TV broadcast will appear on Big Ten-plus. Here's information on how to watch on Big Ten-plus.
Here's the full schedule, with all times Eastern.
Exhibition game
Oct. 30 (Wednesday): Indiana vs. Maryville; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, 7 p.m. on Big Ten-plus.
November games
Nov. 4 (Monday): Indiana vs. Brown; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall; 7 p.m. on Big Ten-plus.
Nov. 7 (Thursday): Indiana vs. Harvard; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall; 7 p.m. on Big Ten-plus.
Nov. 13 (Wednesday): Indiana at Butler; Hinkle Fieldhouse; 7 p.m. No TV announced.
Nov. 17 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Stanford; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall; 2 p.m. on FS1.
Nov. 23 (Saturday): Battle 4 Atlantis – Indiana vs. Columbia; Nassau, Bahamas; 4 p.m. on FloHoops.
Nov. 24 (Sunday): Battle 4 Atlantis – Indiana vs. Baylor OR Southern Mississippi; Nassau, Bahamas; Time TBD; TV: FloHoops.
Nov. 25 (Monday): Battle 4 Atlantis – Indiana vs. TBD; Nassau, Bahamas; Time TBD; TV: ESPN networks or FloHoops.
December games
Dec. 1 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Maine; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall; 2 p.m. on Big Ten-plus.
Dec. 4 (Wednesday): Indiana vs. Southern Indiana; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall; 7 p.m. on Big Ten-plus.
Dec. 7 (Saturday): Indiana at Penn State; Bryce Jordan Center; 1 p.m. on Big Ten-plus.
Dec. 15 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Bellarmine; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall; 7 p.m. on Big Ten-plus.
Dec. 22 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Oakland; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall; Noon on Big Ten-plus.
Dec. 28 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Wisconsin; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall; 2 p.m. on BTN.
January games
Jan. 4 (Saturday): Indiana vs. UCLA; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall; Noon on FOX.
Jan. 8 (Wednesday): Indiana at Northwestern; Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.; 8 p.m. on Big Ten-plus.
Jan. 12 (Sunday): Indiana at Iowa; Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.; 3 p.m. on Peacock.
Jan. 16 (Thursday): Indiana vs. Illinois; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; 7 p.m. on Peacock.
Jan. 19 (Sunday): Indiana vs. USC; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Noon or 2 p.m. on NBC.
Jan. 24 (Friday): Indiana at Oregon; Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.; 9 p.m. on Big Ten-plus.
Jan. 27 (Monday): Indiana at Washington; Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash.; 9 p.m. on Big Ten-plus.
February games
Feb. 2 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Nebraska; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind..; Noon on FS1.
Feb. 6 (Thursday): Indiana vs. Rutgers; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; 6 p.m. on BTN.
Feb. 9 (Sunday): Indiana at Minnesota; Williams Arena in Minneapolis.; 3 p.m. on Big Ten-plus.
Feb. 12 (Wednesday): Indiana at Michigan; Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.; 7 p.m. on Big Ten-plus.
Feb. 15 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Purdue; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Noon on BTN.
Feb. 20 (Thursday): Indiana vs. Ohio State; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; 7 p.m. on Peacock.
Feb. 23 (Sunday): Indiana at Michigan State, Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., 2 p.m. on BTN.
Feb. 27 (Thursday): Indiana vs. Maryland, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., 7 p.m. on Peacock.
March game
March 2 (Saturday): Indiana at Purdue; Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind..; 2 p.m. on Peacock.
2025 Big Ten Tournament
March 5-9 (Wednesday-Sunday): Opponents TBD; Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.; TV: First round on Peacock; Second round, quarterfinals and semifinals on BTN, Championship on CBS.
