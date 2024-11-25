AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana Rises Two Spots After 4-0 Start
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
The Hoosiers came in at No. 14 in Monday's poll after being ranked 16th in the nation the last two weeks and beginning the season at No,. 17.
Indiana is off to a 4-0 start in coach Mike Woodson's fourth season with wins over UNC Greensboro, South Carolina, Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, each by 11-plus points.
Woodson and the Hoosiers approach a critical stretch of nonconference games as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. Indiana plays Louisville on Wednesday, followed by games Thursday and Friday. The tournament includes two other ranked teams, No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 24 Arizona, which Indiana could face on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Indiana is the second-highest ranked Big Ten team, behind No. 13 Purdue., and Wisconsin is close behind at No. 15. Ohio State, Illinois, Nebraska, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, UCLA and Maryland remained outside the top 25 but each received votes.
Here's the full poll.
1. Kansas (5-0)
2. UConn (4-0)
3. Gonzaga (5-0)
4. Auburn (4-0)
5. Iowa State (3-0)
6. Houston (3-1)
7. Tennessee (6-0)
8. Kentucky (5-0)
9. Alabama (4-1)
10. Marquette (6-0)
11. Duke (4-1)
12. North Carolina (3-1)
13. Purdue (3-1)
14. Indiana (4-0)
15. Wisconsin (7-0)
16. Cincinnati (5-0)
17. Baylor (4-2)
18. Florida (6-0)
19. Arkansas (4-1)
20. Texas A&M (4-1)
21. Creighton (4-1)
22. Xavier (5-0)
23. Ole Miss (5-0)
24. Arizona (2-2)
25. Mississippi State (5-0)
Others receiving votes: BYU 70, Pittsburgh 62, Texas 57, Ohio St. 55, Saint Mary's 52, Illinois 50, Memphis 38, Texas Tech 31, Drake 29, Nebraska 21, Michigan St. 14, Georgia 11, St. John's 10, Oregon 10, Penn St. 9, Utah St. 6, Vanderbilt 6, Nevada 5, UCLA 5, Arizona St 5, Maryland 4, Providence 3, Furman 2, Florida St. 1, Columbia 1.
