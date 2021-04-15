Kenya Hunter looks to help Indiana basketball transition under Mike Woodson

Kenya Hunter was in communication with Indiana University Athletic Director Scott Dolson before Mike Woodson was hired as the basketball program's 30th head coach.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kenya Hunter moved his family to Bloomington back in August, a time when assistant coaches weren't usually on the move. But he said everything happens for a reason.

After Indiana fired Archie Miller, Hunter was in constant communication with Athletic Director Scott Dolson, who asked him to stick around while the program searched for a new head coach for Indiana basketball.

Then came Mike Woodson, who was hired as Indiana’s 30th head coach on March 28. After the two met, got to know each other and discussed plans for the program, Woodson offered Hunter a position to return to the Hoosiers’ coaching staff.

Hunter said it was a no-brainer.

“I really wanted to stay, and after meeting coach Woodson for the couple of days that I did, it was evident that this is a good guy,” Hunter said Thursday. “I would love to help him in his transition coming from the NBA. He’s put together a really good staff.”

Through their early conversations, Hunter discovered a powerful presence in Woodson and a wealth of knowledge. The former NBA coach looks to implement schematic styles from professional basketball to college, which Hunter said excites him.

Woodson finalized his coaching staff by hiring assistant Yasir Rosemond on Wednesday. He joins Hunter and Dane Fife.

Hunter said that he and Woodson spent days in the office bouncing ideas off one another. And now that they’re implementing every member of the staff, each day is about getting to know each other.

“Him being an Indiana graduate, his blood, sweat and tears were shed here,” Hunter said of Woodson. “And I just think that he's gonna put a lot of effort and time into making this a program that everyone can be excited about.”

Even with optimism among the staff, the program quickly faced adversity as several Indiana athletes entered the transfer portal to weigh their options. The Hoosiers will be without two key contributors from last season as a result.

Armaan Franklin left the program for Virginia, and Al Durham transferred to Providence. However, Indiana retained the majority of its starting roster, including Khristian Lander and Race Thompson.

The program also landed Pittsburgh transfer Xavier Johnson, who Hunter said displays leadership that he believes the team needs. And while he may need to work on his long-range shooting, Hunter praised Johnson’s ability to create offensive opportunities for himself and teammates in transition.

Star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will lead all the players returning to Indiana. Hunter said it speaks volumes on Woodson’s character that Jackson-Davis did not enter the transfer portal alongside some of his fellow teammates.

The coaching staff continues to have daily conversations with players and their families to build strong relationships within a rebuilding program. Fans will have to wait and see what kind of productivity the staff can get out of their players during the 2021-22 season.

“Yeah, we lost a couple guys, but we feel like the majority of the guys that we got back, we can continue to build a team that Indiana fans will be proud of.”