Big Ten Basketball: Week 1 Composite Schedule
The Big Ten basketball season opened on Tuesday night and there's a full week of action in Week 1. Here is the composite schedule for all 14 league teams for the week.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
- NO. 7 PURDUE 96, BELLARMINE 67: Sasha Stefanovic and Isaiah Thompson both made five three-pointers in the Boilermakers' win in West Lafayette, Ind. Stefanovic finished with a team-high 23 points.
- NO. 11 ILLINOIS 71, JACKSON STATE 47: Jacob Grandison scored 20 points in the Illini's victory in Champaign, Ill., cruising despite missing suspended center Kofi Cockburn.
- NO. 17 OHIO STATE 67, AKRON 66: Zed Key scored on a layup just before the buzzer to save the Buckeyes from an embarrassing opening night in Columbus, Ohio. E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 25 points.
- NO. 21 MARYLAND 83, QUINNIPIAC 69: Qudus Wahab, a 6-foot-11 transfer from Georgetown, had 17 points and four other Terrapins were in double figures in their easy win at College Park, Md.
- INDIANA 68, EASTERN MICHIGAN 62: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and 14 rebounds in the Hoosiers' win in Bloomington Ind., the first for new coach Mike Woodson. Jackson-Davis now has 970 career points, and passed Isiah Thomas for 55th all-time in Indiana history,
- IOWA 106, LONGWOOD 73: Keegan Murray had 24 points and Jordan Bohannon, who made 6-of-8 three-pointers, added 18 as the Hawkeyes cruised to an easy win.
- WISCONSIN 81, ST. FRANCIS 58: Chucky Hepburn scored 13 points to lead the Badgers to victory.
- NORTHWESTERN 80, EASTERN ILLINOIS 56: Boo Buie scored 17 points and Pete Nance and Ty Berry added 13 for the Wildcats.
- MINNESOTA 71, KANSAS CITY 56: Jamison Battle scored 17 points to lead the Gophers, giving Ben Johnson his first win at Minnesota.
- NO. 3 KANSAS 87, MICHIGAN STATE 74: A.J. Hoggard had 17 points off the bench for the Spartans, but it wasn't enough to hang with the Jayhawks at Madison Square Garden in New York.
- WESTERN ILLINOIS 75, NEBRASKA 74: Alonzo Verge Jr. had 26 points and freshman Bryce Mcgowens added 25, but the Cornhuskers still lost to Western Illinois despite being. 17-point favorite.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
- Buffalo at No. 6 Michigan, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Lehigh at Rutgers, 7 p.m. ET
- Youngstown State at Penn State, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
Thursday, Nov. 11
- George Washington (1-0) at No. 21 Maryland (1-0), 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
Friday, Nov. 12
- Western Kentucky (1-0) at Minnesota (1-0), 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU)
- Western Michigan (0-0) at Michigan State (0-1), 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Niagara (0-1) at No. 17 Ohio State (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
- Northern Illinois (1-0) at Indiana (1-0), 7 p.m. ET (Stream: BTN-Plus)
- Green Bay (0-1) at Wisconsin (1-0), 8 p.m. ET
- High Point (1-0) at Northwestern (1-0) , 8 p.. ET
- Kansas City (0-1) at Iowa (1-0), 8 p.m. ET
- Indiana State (1-0) at No. 7 Purdue (1-0), 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Sam Houston (0-0) at Nebraska (0-1), 8:30 p.m. ET
- Arkansas State (1-0) at Illinois (1-0), 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, Nov. 13
- Vermont at Maryland, 2 p.m. ET
- Merrimack at Rutgers, 2 p.m. ET
- Prairie View A&M at No. 6 Michigan, 8 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)