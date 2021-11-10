Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Big Ten Basketball: Week 1 Composite Schedule
    Big Ten Basketball: Week 1 Composite Schedule

    The Big Ten basketball season opened on Tuesday night and there's a full week of action in Week 1. Here is the composite schedule for all 14 league teams for the week.
    The Big Ten basketball season opened on Tuesday night and there's a full week of action in Week 1. Here is the composite schedule for all 14 league teams for the week.

    Tuesday, Nov. 9

    • NO. 7 PURDUE 96, BELLARMINE 67: Sasha Stefanovic and Isaiah Thompson both made five three-pointers in the Boilermakers' win in West Lafayette, Ind. Stefanovic finished with a team-high 23 points.
    • NO. 11 ILLINOIS 71, JACKSON STATE 47: Jacob Grandison scored 20 points in the Illini's victory in Champaign, Ill., cruising despite missing suspended center Kofi Cockburn.
    • NO. 17 OHIO STATE 67, AKRON 66: Zed Key scored on a layup just before the buzzer to save the Buckeyes from an embarrassing opening night in Columbus, Ohio. E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 25 points.
    • NO. 21 MARYLAND 83, QUINNIPIAC 69: Qudus Wahab, a 6-foot-11 transfer from Georgetown, had 17 points and four other Terrapins were in double figures in their easy win at College Park, Md.
    • INDIANA 68, EASTERN MICHIGAN 62: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and 14 rebounds in the Hoosiers' win in Bloomington Ind., the first for new coach Mike Woodson. Jackson-Davis now has 970 career points, and passed Isiah Thomas for 55th all-time in Indiana history, 
    • IOWA 106, LONGWOOD 73: Keegan Murray had 24 points and Jordan Bohannon, who made 6-of-8 three-pointers, added 18 as the Hawkeyes cruised to an easy win.
    • WISCONSIN 81, ST. FRANCIS 58: Chucky Hepburn scored 13 points to lead the Badgers to victory. 
    • NORTHWESTERN 80, EASTERN ILLINOIS 56: Boo Buie scored 17 points and Pete Nance and Ty Berry added 13 for the Wildcats.
    • MINNESOTA 71, KANSAS CITY 56: Jamison Battle scored 17 points to lead the Gophers, giving Ben Johnson his first win at Minnesota.
    • NO. 3 KANSAS 87, MICHIGAN STATE 74: A.J. Hoggard had 17 points off the bench for the Spartans, but it wasn't enough to hang with the Jayhawks at Madison Square Garden in New York. 
    • WESTERN ILLINOIS 75, NEBRASKA 74: Alonzo Verge Jr. had 26 points and freshman Bryce Mcgowens added 25, but the Cornhuskers still lost to Western Illinois despite being. 17-point favorite.

    Wednesday, Nov. 10

    • Buffalo at No. 6 Michigan, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Lehigh at Rutgers, 7 p.m. ET
    • Youngstown State at Penn State, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

    Thursday, Nov. 11

    • George Washington (1-0) at No. 21 Maryland (1-0), 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

    Friday, Nov. 12

    • Western Kentucky (1-0) at Minnesota (1-0), 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU)
    • Western Michigan (0-0) at Michigan State (0-1), 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Niagara (0-1) at No. 17 Ohio State (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
    • Northern Illinois (1-0) at Indiana (1-0), 7 p.m. ET (Stream: BTN-Plus)
    • Green Bay (0-1) at Wisconsin (1-0), 8 p.m. ET
    • High Point (1-0) at Northwestern (1-0) , 8 p.. ET
    • Kansas City (0-1) at Iowa (1-0), 8 p.m. ET
    • Indiana State (1-0) at No. 7 Purdue (1-0), 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Sam Houston (0-0) at Nebraska (0-1), 8:30 p.m. ET
    • Arkansas State (1-0) at Illinois (1-0), 9 p.m. ET

    Saturday, Nov. 13

    • Vermont at Maryland, 2 p.m. ET
    • Merrimack at Rutgers, 2 p.m. ET
    • Prairie View A&M at No. 6 Michigan, 8 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

