Big Ten Network Airing Full Day of Indiana Hoosiers Content on Monday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Network on Monday, June 10 is scheduled to broadcast a full day of Indiana Hoosiers content.
The marathon will feature a wide variety of sports, including past basketball, football, wrestling, golf, soccer and volleyball games and documentaries.
Here's the full schedule, all times Eastern.
6:30 a.m. – B1G Plus Encore: Wrestling: Maryland at Indiana from Jan. 21, 2024
8 a.m. – B1G Women's Golf: B1G Championship from April 19-21, 2024
9 a.m. – B1G Basketball in 60: Ohio State at Indiana men's basketball from Jan. 6, 2024
10 a.m. – B1G Men's Soccer: B1G Tournament Championship: Penn State at Indiana from Nov. 12, 2023
12 p.m. – B1G Today
12:30 p.m. – B1G Volleyball in 60: Purdue at Indiana from Oct. 11, 2023
1:30 p.m. – B1G Today
2 p.m. – B1G Football in 60: Wisconsin at Indiana from Nov. 4, 2023
3 p.m. – B1G Today
3:30 p.m. – B1G Spring Football: Indiana
5 p.m. – The B1G Moment: Christian Watford: Join Indiana's Christian Watford, his parents, Verdell Jones III, and more as they reflect on Watford's game-winning shot over top-ranked Kentucky that went down in Hoosier history.
5:30 p.m. – B1G Today
6 p.m. – The B1G Trip: 1985 Indiana Basketball: Take a look back at Coach Bob Knight and Indiana basketball's trip around the world in the summer of 1985. Hear from members of the team and more as they reminisce about their special trip and how it set the Hoosiers up for success on and off the court.
7 p.m. – B1G Today
7:30 p.m. – B1G Basketball in 60: Michigan State at Indiana men's basketball from March 10, 2024
8:30 p.m. – B1G Basketball in 60: Wisconsin at Indiana men's basketball from Feb. 27, 2024
9:30 p.m. – Home Court: Mike Woodson
10 p.m. – B1G Today
10:30 p.m. – B1G Basketball in 60: Women's Basketball: Iowa at Indiana from Feb. 22, 2024
11:30 p.m. – B1G Basketball in 60: Women's Basketball: Michigan State at Indiana from Feb. 8, 2024