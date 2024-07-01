Eric Gordon Agrees to Deal With Philadelphia 76ers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana Hoosier Eric Gordon is headed to Philadelphia for his 17th NBA season in 2024-25.
Gordon, 35, agreed to a deal Sunday night with the 76ers, as first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal will reportedly be a veteran minimum contract, which is about $3.3 million per year based on Gordon's 10-plus seasons of NBA experience.
Following the 2023-24 season, Gordon declined his $3.4 million player option with the Phoenix Suns to become a free agent. Gordon averaged 11 points, two assists and 1.8 rebounds last season for the Suns and shot 37.8% from 3-point range in 68 games.
Now he joins a 76ers team that went 47-35 before losing to the New York Knicks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Shortly after Gordon's signing, Philadelphia signed Paul George to a four-year, $212 million maximum contract to join 76er stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
Gordon has played in 886 games with 652 starts across his NBA career, which began as the No. 7 overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2008. He holds career averages of 15.7 points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Gordon ranks 16th in NBA history and ninth among active NBA players with 2,028 career 3-pointers, and he's a career 37.1% 3-point shooter.