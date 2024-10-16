Race Thompson Joins Memphis Grizzlies G-League Affiliate
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Race Thompson's professional career was delayed due to injuries, but he recently earned an opportunity to get back on the court.
Thompson will join the Memphis Grizzlies NBA G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, for the 2024-25 season. The news was shared Tuesday by the Duncan M. Lloyd & Associates Instagram account.
Following his college career at Indiana, Thompson joined the New York Knicks' 2023 summer league team. But during a practice, Thompson said, he hyperextended his knee and suffered a fractured tibia plateau, torn meniscus and partially torn ACL after blocking a shot.
Thompson missed the entire 2023-24 season and rehabbed the injury in Bloomington, where he was often seen at Indiana men's basketball games. In July, Thompson returned to in-game action with Indiana's alumni-based team called "Assembly Ball," which competed in The Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Now he'll get another shot at the NBA in Memphis.
"[Thompson] has worked incredibly hard to get all the way back," read the DML Instagram post announcing his return. "A true role model for any player who has faced adversity but does not let it get in his or her way, Race has kept a steady eye on returning stronger and sharper than ever before. Race heads down to Memphis in a few days."
Thompson, a 6-foot-8 power forward, joined Indiana for the 2017-18 season under former head coach Archie Miller, and he concluded his six-year Hoosier career with coach Mike Woodson in 2022-23.
A three-time team captain, Thompson helped the Hoosiers reach the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2023. He received an All-Big Ten honorable mention during the 2021-22 season, averaging a career-high 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
The Memphis Hustle begin their season on Nov. 9 against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
